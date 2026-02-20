Catholic World News

Ghana’s bishops issue ‘urgent call’ to rescue nation’s cocoa sector

February 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference issued a statement today expressing “grave concern over the deepening crisis in Ghana’s cocoa sector and its devastating impact on farmers and rural communities.”

“We therefore call for the immediate payment of all arrears, transparent financial restructuring of the Ghana Cocoa Board, sustained producer prices, intensified investment in productivity, and a depoliticized national dialogue centered on farmers’ welfare,” said the president of the episcopal conference said in its press statement, “An urgent call to rescue Ghana’s cocoa sector.”

The West African nation of 35.3 million (map) is 72% Christian (14% Catholic), 19% Muslim, and 8% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri20 February
Lent

Friday after Ash Wednesday

Image for Friday after Ash Wednesday

The first four Masses in Lent serve as a general introduction to Lent. They describe the essentials of a Lenten program. This Mass is concerned with fasting and teaches us what true fasting is. The Opening Prayer of today's Mass asks God to guide the Lenten penance we have begun. Franciso and Jacinta…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: