‘God does not need papers,’ Cardinal Cupich preaches on Ash Wednesday

February 20, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Preaching that “God does not need papers,” Cardinal Blase Cupich spoke about immigration in his Ash Wednesday homily.

“You may be undocumented in the eyes of the state, but you were hand-crafted by the Creator of the universe,” Cardinal Cupich said. “Your worth does not come from a visa or a permit; it comes from the breath of God inside you.”

He added:

Today many of you live in fear of being marked and tracked, careful about names, identities, and lists. But today, you step forward freely to receive this mark, the sign of the cross. This mark is more permanent than any government identity or record. It is a seal that says you belong to Jesus Christ.



It is a reminder that you are citizens of a homeland that has no borders. It is a declaration that no matter what laws change, no matter what politicians say, and no matter what uncertainties you face, you are children of God.

