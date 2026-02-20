Catholic World News

Jihadist fighters torch 7 villages in Nigeria

February 20, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Jihadist fighters set fire to seven Nigerian villages on February 18, killing dozens, Agence France-Presse reported.

“The current situation of kidnappings and violence is worsening, and those responsible are acting with impunity due to the government’s slow response,” Bishop Anselm Pendo Lawani of Ilorin said in an interview with Vatican News.

Bishop Lawani said that “there are several militant Islamic extremist groups, such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), which have acquired a significant presence in the predominantly Muslim north of the country.” In central Nigeria, “there are radicalized and armed members of the Fulani ethnic group who are causing chaos.”

