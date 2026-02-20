Catholic World News

Exhibit marks 100th anniversary of Pope Benedict’s birth

February 20, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI Vatican Foundation and the Vatican’s Dicastery for Culture and Education are among the sponsors of an exhibit in Pordenone, Italy, in honor of the upcoming 100th anniversary of Pope Benedict XVI’s birth.

The exhibit, “Ricordando Benedetto XVI: Verso il centenario della nascita” (Remembering Benedict XVI: Toward the centenary of his birth), opens tomorrow and will take place at the Diocesan Museum of Sacred Art in Pordenone, Italy.

Pope Benedict “was a respected and highly regarded interlocutor, even by all the great figures of secular thought,” said Bruno Kahl, Germany’s ambassador to the Holy See. Benedict XIV, he continued, showed that “discussion guided by reason can lead to good results and even to peace—even in the face of enormous contrasts, of an intellectual nature or in vision of the world. We have much to learn from Pope Benedict.”

