Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman reflects on ‘our sin and the burden of a world that is in flames’

February 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, published an editorial, “Our sin and the burden of a world that is in flames,” in which he reflected on Pope Leo’s Ash Wednesday homily and applied it to international crises.

“As we receive ashes on our heads, we are called to an examination of conscience about our errors, but also about those that reverberate on a large scale,” Tornielli wrote in his editorial. Tornielli proposed an examination of conscience about “the tragic war in Ukraine,” “the total destruction of Gaza,” “countries where the free expression of popular protest is stifled in blood,” and “the perpetuation of the hecatomb that takes place in the Mediterranean Sea, with migrants drowning there.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!