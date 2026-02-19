Catholic World News

Church desecrated in DR Congo

February 19, 2026

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Unknown perpetrators desecrated a church in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ituri Province on the night of February 15-16.

The church attack took place in Bulé; the area has seen recent fighting between the nation’s army and a rebel group, the Convention for the Popular Revolution.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

