Cardinal Zuppi issues message to Muslims for Ramadan

February 19, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, issued a message to local Muslims for Ramadan.

“May this be our concrete way of doing penance in Ramadan and Lent: concrete gestures of mercy, small, possible for all,” Cardinal Zuppi wrote in his February 17 message. “There the world begins to change and we can make it what God wants: the world of the human family, of all brothers and sisters in the name of the Merciful and Clement God.”

