Pope Leo recalls Christ’s 1st appearance to St. Faustina

February 18, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his February 18 general audience, Pope Leo XIV told Polish-speaking pilgrims:

February 22 marks the 95th anniversary of the first apparition of the Merciful Jesus to St. Faustina Kowalska. Since then, a new chapter has begun in the spread of the cult of Divine Mercy through the Chaplet and the painting “Jesus, I trust in You.” May Lent be a time of encounter with Christ through the Sacrament of Penance and the works of mercy. My blessing to you all!

These words of the Pontiff were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of his remarks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

