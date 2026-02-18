Catholic World News

US bishops, in religious liberty report, find 6 areas of ‘critical concern’

February 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty issued its 2026 annual report, “The State of Religious Liberty in the United States.”

The report, released on February 17, identified “six areas of critical concern—threats and opportunities—for religious liberty in 2026”:

  • Political and anti-religious violence
  • Unjust terms and conditions on federal grants, and unreliability of government
  • Access to sacraments for ICE detainees and immigration enforcement at houses of worship
  • School choice and the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit
  • Repeal of provisions that prevent religious organizations from participating in government programs
  • Further repudiation of gender ideology

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed18 February
Lent

Ash Wednesday

Image for Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday, the Beginning of Lent: The time has arrived in the Church year for the solemn observance of the great central act of history, the redemption of the human race by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In the Roman Rite, the beginning of the forty days of penance is marked with the austere…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: