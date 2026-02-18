US bishops, in religious liberty report, find 6 areas of ‘critical concern’
February 18, 2026
CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty issued its 2026 annual report, “The State of Religious Liberty in the United States.”
The report, released on February 17, identified “six areas of critical concern—threats and opportunities—for religious liberty in 2026”:
- Political and anti-religious violence
- Unjust terms and conditions on federal grants, and unreliability of government
- Access to sacraments for ICE detainees and immigration enforcement at houses of worship
- School choice and the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit
- Repeal of provisions that prevent religious organizations from participating in government programs
- Further repudiation of gender ideology
