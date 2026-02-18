Catholic World News

US bishops, in religious liberty report, find 6 areas of ‘critical concern’

February 18, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty issued its 2026 annual report, “The State of Religious Liberty in the United States.”

The report, released on February 17, identified “six areas of critical concern—threats and opportunities—for religious liberty in 2026”:

Political and anti-religious violence

Unjust terms and conditions on federal grants, and unreliability of government

Access to sacraments for ICE detainees and immigration enforcement at houses of worship

School choice and the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit

Repeal of provisions that prevent religious organizations from participating in government programs

Further repudiation of gender ideology

