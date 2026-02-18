Catholic World News

UK abortions at record level

February 18, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Almost one in three pregnancies in the United Kingdom now ends in abortion, according to recently released statistics.

“Last month, after a mysterious eighteen-month delay, the U.K. government finally published the 2023 abortion figures for England and Wales,” Philippa Stroud, a member of the House of Lords, wrote in an article. “When adding in the numbers for the rest of the U.K., the figures revealed over 299,000 abortions took place across Britain in a single year, a new record.”

