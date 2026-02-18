Catholic World News

European bishops announce ‘Eucharistic chain’ for peace

February 18, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe (CCEE) announced a Eucharistic chain of prayer for peace in the Holy Land, Ukraine, and around the world.

Bishops of each nation are assigned a different day during Lent to celebrate Masses for this intention, beginning on February 18 in Albania and concluding on April 2 in Hungary.

