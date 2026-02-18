Catholic World News

Holy Land’s Franciscan superior says young people are filling Syria’s churches

February 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Father Francesco Ielpo, OFM, the custos (Franciscan provincial) of the Holy Land, hailed the rebirth of faith in Syria, and especially in the nation’s Idlib Governorate.

Father Ielpo, who visited Syria from February 9-13, told Vatican News that “the greatest tragedy [Idlib families] say they have experienced is the forced expulsion of young people after the arrival of the jihadists. The elderly who remained confided in me: we were convinced we would die without seeing our children again. Instead, the fact that they returned was an indescribable joy for them.”

In Syria, churches “are filling up especially with young people,” he continued. “There are also children in catechism who want to start over. In short, on the one hand, there is a crisis that is also economic, with the cost of basic necessities having increased significantly, and on the other, there is the sense that a rebirth is underway.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!