Cardinal Parolin praises financial giving, organ donation

February 18, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a visit to the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital, the Secretary of State of His Holiness praised financial and organ donation.

Financial giving is “a silent yet immensely powerful language through which men and women express the best of themselves,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin said on February 17, as he recalled the widow’s mite.

In praising organ donation, Cardinal Parolin said that “human life is relationship and communion; in a donated body there beats a love that does not surrender to death.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

