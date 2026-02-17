Catholic World News

Harvard professor named to pontifical academy

February 17, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has named Professor Tyler VanderWeele, professor of epidemiology at Harvard University, as a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

Dr. VanderWeele is also director of the Human Flourishing Program and do-director of the Initiative on Health, Spirituality, and Religion at Harvard University. His “empirical research spans psychiatric and social epidemiology; the science of happiness and flourishing; and the study of religion and health,” according to his university biography.

