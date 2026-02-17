Catholic World News

Harvard professor named to pontifical academy

February 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has named Professor Tyler VanderWeele, professor of epidemiology at Harvard University, as a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

Dr. VanderWeele is also director of the Human Flourishing Program and do-director of the Initiative on Health, Spirituality, and Religion at Harvard University. His “empirical research spans psychiatric and social epidemiology; the science of happiness and flourishing; and the study of religion and health,” according to his university biography.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue17 February
Ordinary Time

Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of the Seven Holy Founders of the Servite Order; Tuesday before Ash Wednesday

Image for Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of the Seven Holy Founders of the Servite Order; Tuesday before Ash Wednesday

It is also the day before Ash Wednesday, called Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday. Traditionally, it is the last day for Christians to indulge before the sober weeks of fasting that come with Lent. Formally known as Shrove Tuesday, Mardi Gras has long been a time of extravagant fun for European Christians. In many…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: