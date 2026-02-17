Catholic World News

Pope calls for global, preventive approach to health care; decries bombing of hospitals

February 17, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to members of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Pope Leo XIV spoke about the importance of a global, preventive approach to health care.

The academy’s 2026 plenary assembly is devoted to “Healthcare for all: Sustainability and Equity.” In his address, the Pope emphasized “the connection between the health of all and that of each individual,” as well as “the theme of prevention, which also involves a broad perspective, for the situations in which communities find themselves are the result of social and environmental policies, and have an impact on the health and life of the person.”

“Sadly, today we are also faced with wars that impact civilian structures, including hospitals, which constitute the most grave attacks that human hands can make against life and public health,” he continued, adding:

We need to rediscover the fundamental attitude of care as support and closeness to others, not only because someone is in need or is sick, but because they experience vulnerability, the vulnerability that is common to all human beings.



Only in this way will we be able to develop more effective and sustainable healthcare systems, capable of satisfying every health need in a world of limited resources as well as restoring trust in medicine and healthcare professionals, notwithstanding any misinformation or skepticism regarding science.

