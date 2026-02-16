Catholic World News

9 abducted Catholic children released in Nigeria

February 16, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Nine children abducted from a Nigerian parish on February 8 have been freed.

The abduction took place at St. John’s Catholic Church in Ojije, in Nigeria’s Benue State, during a prayer vigil. Benue’s governor announced the children’s release on February 14.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

