Catholic World News

Retired cardinal named administrator of Texas diocese

February 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV on February 14 accepted the resignation of Bishop Patrick Zurek, 77, from the office of bishop of Amarillo, for reasons of age.

Rather than naming a successor, Pope Leo appointed Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, 76, as apostolic administrator of the Texas diocese until a successor is named. Cardinal DiNardo led the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston from 2006 to 2025.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!