Nigerian priests protest against Fulani violence

February 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Priests from two dioceses in Nigeria’s Taraba State (map) protested on February 12 against violence perpetrated by members of the predominantly Muslim Fulani people.

“More than 80 people have been killed, many more injured, over 200 communities and churches destroyed, and more than 90,000 Christians have been forced to leave their homes,” said Father James Yaro of the Diocese of Wukari. “They have also committed countless atrocities, including rape, and sometimes they block roads and kill innocent farmers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

