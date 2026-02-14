Catholic World News

Irish bishops’ conference reports 16% rise in couples preparing for marriage

February 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference reported a 16% rise in couples attending marriage-preparation programs, compared to the previous year.

In 2025, the Accord marriage-preparation program, “in the Republic of Ireland, outside of the Dublin area, provided 239 programs for 3,612 couples, and increase of 16%, or 505 couples, over 2024,” according to the bishops’ conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

