Irish bishops’ conference reports 16% rise in couples preparing for marriage

February 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference reported a 16% rise in couples attending marriage-preparation programs, compared to the previous year.

In 2025, the Accord marriage-preparation program, “in the Republic of Ireland, outside of the Dublin area, provided 239 programs for 3,612 couples, and increase of 16%, or 505 couples, over 2024,” according to the bishops’ conference.

