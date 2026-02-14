Catholic World News

USCCB invites parishes to 250 hours of adoration, 250 works of mercy for nation’s anniversary

February 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) invited parishes and individuals to contribute to a collective 250 hours of Eucharistic adoration and 250 works of mercy for the nation’s 250th anniversary.

“Parishes can participate in 250 hours of adoration together by offering a Holy Hour on a weekly or monthly basis leading up to the July 4 anniversary,” the bishops’ conference explained. “While 250 hours seems like a lot, each person present constitutes an hour prayed.”

