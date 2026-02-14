Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights plight of victims of Kenya’s environmental redevelopment projects

February 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted prominent front-page coverage in its February 13 edition to the plight of the victims of environmental redevelopment projects in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital.

Father Ettore Marangi, who ministers in a Nairobi slum, spoke with the Vatican newspaper about the government’s destruction of makeshift shacks of at least 40,000 slum inhabitants.

Ilaria De Bonis reported:

136 euros: that’s how much a house in Nairobi’s illegal settlements is worth. Or rather, this is the compensation—when it exists, which is almost never—offered by the Nairobi government to citizens who lose their homes, demolished following recent environmental redevelopment projects.



Receiving a sum of money after losing one’s home is, however, a rare exception. More often than not, one ends up on the streets.

