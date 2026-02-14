Catholic World News

Pope Leo abolishes Pontifical Committee for World Children’s Day

February 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a February 13 chirograph, Pope Leo XIV abolished the Pontifical Committee for World Children’s Day, established by Pope Francis in November 2024, with Father Enzo Fortunato, OFM Conv, as chairman.

Pope Leo transferred the committee’s functions to the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life.

