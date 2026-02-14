Catholic World News

Embody the essence of Christianity and the ‘style of the early Church,’ Pope tells Rome’s military police

February 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV encouraged members of Rome’s Carabinieri (military police) to “rediscover the essence of the Christian message and the style of the early Church, in order to embody them in our very different, and much more complex world.”

“I think of the dawn of Christianity in this city, when the Good News of Jesus began to circulate in various circles, including the army: a new way of living and thinking, a God who is love, mercy, forgiveness; a fraternity among all men and women that transcends every social and ethnic difference,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place on February 13 in Consistory Hall of the Apostolic Palace

The Pope added:

Dear friends, you are military personnel and you know well what hierarchy, command and obedience mean. We also use these words in the Church, transformed by the newness of the Gospel.



And, similarly, the Gospel, throughout the centuries, has permeated the structures, criteria, and ways of acting and thinking of the civilizations where it penetrated; it did so not with a violent revolution, but with a peaceful transformation, from within, through consciences, the conversion of hearts.



In this way the Gospel has brought the meaning of God and of humanity everywhere: absolute respect for life and for the human person, along with the worship of God, and Him alone.

