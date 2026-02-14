Catholic World News

Croatian sister named deputy director of Holy See Press Office

February 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV appointed Sister Nina Benedikta Krapić, MVZ, as deputy director of the Holy See Press Office. She will succeed Cristiane Murray, the Brazilian journalist whom Pope Francis appointed to the position in 2019.

Born in Croatia in 1989, Sister Krapić earned her law degree in 2015 and led the communications office of the Archdiocese of Rijeka. In 2023, she professed her vows as a Sister of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul and began to work in the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

Sister Krapić will assume her new position on March 1. The director of the Holy See Press Office is Matteo Bruni; the office is part of the Dicastery for Communication. Reacting to the appointment, the dicastery’s prefect, Paolo Ruffini, praised Murray’s “dedication and professionalism” and Sister Krapić’s “great professional and human qualities.”

