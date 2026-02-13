Catholic World News

Rescind appointment of abortion advocate, Indiana bishop urges Notre Dame

February 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Fort Wayne - South Bend

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne—South Bend, Indiana, called upon the University of Notre Dame, which is located in his diocese, to rescind the appointment of Associate Professor Susan Ostermann as director of the university’s Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies.

“Professor Ostermann’s extensive public advocacy of abortion rights and her disparaging and inflammatory remarks about those who uphold the dignity of human life from the moment of conception to natural death go against a core principle of justice that is central to Notre Dame’s Catholic identity and mission,” said Bishop Rhoades.

Other bishops have also criticized the appointment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!