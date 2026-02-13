Catholic World News

After skipping installation, NYC mayor meets Archbishop Hicks

February 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: After missing the installation Mass of Archbishop Ronald Hicks, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met briefly with the archbishop, spoke with him by phone, and mentioned him in a social media post.

“I know that Archbishop Hicks and I share a deep and abiding commitment to the dignity of every human being and look forward to working together to create a more just and compassionate city where every New Yorker can thrive,” Mayor Mamdani tweeted.

