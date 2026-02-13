Catholic World News

Hope is ‘crucified’ in Myanmar, Cardinal Bo says

February 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, SDB, of Yangon, Myanmar, said that hope is “crucified” but not dead in the Southeast Asian nation, five years after a coup d’état led to civil war.

Cardinal Bo told Vatican media that the Southeast Asian nation is “going through a ‘polycrisis’: an economic crisis, with rising prices; a crisis due to the loss of job opportunities; a social crisis, with more than 3.5 million displaced persons and young people fleeing abroad; a crisis of basic health care; and a crisis of education, with a generation that has lost five years of schooling.”

