Catholic World News

Marconi’s daughter recalls father’s role in establishing Vatican Radio

February 12, 2026

Vatican Radio marked its 95th anniversary by hosting Princess Elettra Marconi, the daughter of Guglielmo Marconi (1874-1937), who invented radio in 1896 and established Vatican Radio in 1931.

Princess Marconi described the anniversary as “an extremely important date, because in my father’s life it was a very beautiful and deeply moving moment.”

“He had great faith in God and also great admiration and friendship for the Holy Father, Pope Pius XI,” she recalled. “He was always supported by the Pope in Italy. The Pope himself had the mind of a researcher; he followed inventions closely, wanted to know the details, and would call to hear about the latest discoveries.”

Referring to a video of Vatican Radio’s inauguration, she added:

Everything revolved around the importance of Vatican Radio. Thank God there is that beautiful newsreel by the Istituto Luce, which shows my father—after agreeing with the Pope to build this powerful radio station to reach the whole world—presenting it. He wanted to present the Pope to the world. In that footage, you can see how aware and moved my father was. And the Pope’s response—Pius XI’s words—were wonderful and extraordinarily intelligent. My father devoted himself completely to the project. It was the longest period he ever stayed in Rome, for several consecutive months. He was always traveling—London, New York—but this was exceptional. I remember that whenever we returned, we would speak about how that had been his longest stay in one place. He went to the Vatican every day, and every day the Pope would walk in the Vatican gardens to follow the progress of the work.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!