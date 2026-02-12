Catholic World News

Citing Jesus and Muhammad, Philippine prelate calls on Catholics, Muslims to pray, work together during Lent and Ramadan

February 12, 2026

The chairman of the Philippine bishops’ Commission on Inter-Religious Dialogue issued a statement, “On the Shared Observance of Ramadan and the Lenten Season 2026.”

Noting that Lent and Ramadan both begin on February 18, Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan wrote that “this shared beginning is a grace.”

“In these sacred seasons, Muslims and Christians enter a time of prayer, fasting, repentance, and generosity, Bishop Bagaforo wrote in his February 7 statement. “We turn our hearts to the Merciful. We learn again to see one another as brothers and sisters.”

The bishop, who is also co-president of Pax Christi International, continued:

Ramadan and Lent remind us that faith must transform the heart and shape our actions. Fasting opens our eyes to suffering and enlarges our compassion. Love of God is proven in love of neighbors, especially the poor and the forgotten. As Jesus teaches, what we do for the least, we do for God (Matthew 25:40). The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) likewise taught that the best among us are those who do good for others.

“I therefore invite our Christian and Muslim communities, our interreligious dialogue desks, and our partners in civil society to pray together and to work together,” Bishop Bagaforo added. “Let us care for the poor. Let us protect creation. Let us educate for peace. Let us respond together to the wounds of our world. These are sacred tasks. These are works of peace.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!