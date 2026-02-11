Catholic World News

Netherlands sees rise in new adult Catholics; Sunday Mass attendance falls below 3%

February 11, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: 630 adults were received into the Church in the Netherlands in 2024, up from 455 in 2023, according to Radboud University’s Catholic Institute for Ecclesiastical Statistics (KASKI).

6,110 children were baptized in 2024, down 7% from the previous year and down from 42,411 in 2000. Only 2.7% of Catholics attended Sunday Mass weekly in 2024, down from 9.2% in 2000.

The Western European nation of 17.8 million (map) is 52% Christian (30% Catholic) and 9% Muslim.

