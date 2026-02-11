Catholic World News

Venezuela’s bishops call for release of political prisoners, respect for human rights

February 11, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Venezuela’s bishops released a pastoral exhortation calling for respect for human rights, a respect for popular sovereignty, the release of all political prisoners, and forgiveness rather than violence.

The bishops released “Despuntará tu luz como la aurora” (“Your light will break forth like the dawn” (Isaiah 58:8) on February 9, over a month after the United States removed strongman Nicolás Maduro from office. Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s current acting president, was Maduro’s vice president.

