Vatican confirms pope will not visit US in 2026

February 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to journalists’ questions, Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, said that “the Pope will not be going to the United States in 2026.”

The Vatican has not confirmed any international papal visits this year, though bishops in some nations (Algeria, Angola, and Spain) have said that Pope Leo will visit this year. The Pontiff visited Turkey and Lebanon in late November and early December.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

