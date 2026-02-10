Catholic World News

Vatican confirms pope will not visit US in 2026

February 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on OSV News

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to journalists’ questions, Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, said that “the Pope will not be going to the United States in 2026.”

The Vatican has not confirmed any international papal visits this year, though bishops in some nations (Algeria, Angola, and Spain) have said that Pope Leo will visit this year. The Pontiff visited Turkey and Lebanon in late November and early December.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!