‘We mixed raw flour with water to stay alive’: Nigerian church abduction survivors recount ordeal

February 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: All 183 Christians who were abducted from three churches in Kajuru, Nigeria, are now free, the Lagos-based Vanguard reported. Gunmen kidnapped the worshippers from a Catholic church and two Protestant churches on January 18.

The gunmen “fed us with raw corn flour just four times,” said one survivor. “We mixed it with water to have something in our stomach.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

