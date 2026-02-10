Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat called for investment in infrastructure of world’s poorest nations

February 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, called for investments in the physical and digital infrastructure of the world’s poorest nations.

At a recent meeting of leaders of UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the prelate said that these nations are hampered by “persistent structural constraints, such as limited connectivity, insufficient human capital, a lack of technical assistance and capacity building, and weak regulatory frameworks.”

“Investments in infrastructure, both physical and digital, are essential, as are investments in human capital development, including education, skills training, and lifelong learning opportunities,” he added. “Least developed countries require greater attention, stronger solidarity and renewed commitments to their development, precisely because they are the ‘least.’”

