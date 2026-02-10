Catholic World News

USCCB publishes update on Temporary Protected Status for Haiti

February 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Office of Policy and Advocacy of the US bishops’ Secretariat of Migration has published a brief “Update on Temporary Protected Status for Haiti.”

The update addresses three questions: “What is TPS and why is it important for Haitians in the United States?”, “What does the [February 2 federal] court decision mean for Haitians with TPS?”, and “How has the USCCB responded to the termination of TPS for Haiti?”

“TPS is a temporary form of humanitarian relief for people from a designated country, allowing them to remain in the United States legally when conditions in their country of origin make safe return impractical, impossible, or detrimental to local recovery efforts,” the update stated. “An end to TPS for Haiti would immediately end legal status and work authorization for those of the over 300,000 Haitian beneficiaries of TPS in the United States.”

