Vatican sends 80 generators to Ukraine

February 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: At Pope Leo’s request, the Dicastery for the Service of Charity sent three trucks carrying 80 generators to Ukraine, where Russian attacks have targeted the nation’s electric infrastructure.

“Alongside the generators, thousands of medicines have been sent to Ukraine, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, supplements and melatonin, which is especially in demand as it helps people sleep amid ongoing fear and constant stress,” Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, reported.

