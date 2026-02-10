Catholic World News

Pontiff accepts resignation of 82-year-old bishop

February 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV yesterday accepted the resignation of one of the world’s oldest active bishops.

Armenian Catholic Bishop Sarkis Davidian of Ispahan, Iran, is 82—seven years past the age at which bishops are required to submit their resignation. Bishop Davidian, however, is not retiring immediately: the Pontiff named him apostolic administrator of his eparchy, without naming a successor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

