Pope thanks floral, Vatican building services stafff

February 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV thanked the staff members of the Vatican City State’s Floral and Construction Services during a February 8 audience.

“You have shown great passion for your tasks, especially during the Jubilee Year that has just ended,” Pope said during the audience, which took place in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace. “The decorum of the areas and the safety of the structures find their highest meaning in the support given to the devotion of the faithful and to the pastoral work of the Church.”

