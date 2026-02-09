Catholic World News

Westminster diocesan employee who stole $130K avoids jail

February 09, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: An employee of the Diocese of Westminster, England, received a two-year suspended sentence for transferring more than £96,000 ($130,600) of diocesan funds to her personal account.

“All in all, you were funding yourself to a reasonably good standard of lifestyle—grossly and dishonestly,” Judge Mark Weekes told Francisca Yawson, formerly a gift aid and operations technician for the diocese.

