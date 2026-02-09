Catholic World News

Cardinal Pizzaballa: ‘Concrete actions’ needed to rebuild trust in Holy Land

February 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, speaking at a parish in Rome, said that “the wounds are still deep” in the Holy Land.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, said that “peace and reconciliation are beautiful concepts, but they risk remaining mere slogans if they are not accompanied today by concrete actions, gestures, and testimonies that physically demonstrate the possibility of rebuilding trust.”

“We need political leadership, but also religious leadership, on both sides, that has some vision and does not base its authority solely on anger and the thirst for revenge,” he added.

