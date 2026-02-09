Catholic World News

Bishop describes plight of Zaporizhzhia, under Russian attack

February 09, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Vatican News, a Latin-rite bishop described the present situation in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.

Auxiliary Bishop Jan Sobilo of Kharkiv-Zaporizhzhia said that Russian forces “are bombing our city, the energy system, everything that gives us light and heat. As a result, life is very hard for people and for the soldiers.”

“Helping our soldiers is extremely important,” he added. “If they do not defend us, then any other aid will no longer matter. The occupiers would come and take everything.”

