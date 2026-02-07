Catholic World News

Sierra Leone’s bishops condemn attacks on priests, missions

February 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Sierra Leone condemned the “frequent and targeted attacks on our Clergy, Religious and the looting of mission properties.”

Such attacks are an “assault on the peace and spiritual fabric of our country,” the bishops said after an armed robber’s violent January 27 attack on a priest.

Sierra Leone, a West African nation of 9.3 million (map), is 67% Muslim, 19% ethnic religionist, and 11% Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

