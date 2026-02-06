Catholic World News

Let us ‘disarm our hearts’ to foster Christian unity, Pope tells Oriental Orthodox delegation

February 06, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received a delegation of priests and monks from all six of the Oriental Orthodox Churches and encouraged them to disarm their hearts so as to foster Christian unity.

The Oriental Orthodox Churches ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451). The priests and monks from the Armenian, Coptic, Ethiopian, Eritrean, Malankara and Syriac Orthodox Churches, in Rome for a study visit organized by the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, were accompanied by Archbishop Khajag Barsamian of the Armenian Apostolic Church and Metropolitan Barnaba of the Coptic Orthodox Church.

“As we know, Saint Paul travelled extensively throughout Israel, Asia Minor, Syria, Arabia and even Europe,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place on February 5 in the Sala del Concistoro of the Apostolic Palace. “By founding and visiting many Christian communities, he became aware of the particularities of each church, namely their ethnicity, customs, as well as the challenges and concerns.”

“The Apostle realized that the communities could become too inward-looking, focusing on their own specific problems,” the Pope continued. “As a result, throughout his letters, Saint Paul was determined to remind them that they were part of the one Mystical Body of Christ. In doing so, he encouraged them to support one another and maintain the unity of faith and teachings that reflect the transcendent nature and oneness of God.”

Pope Leo then issued his invitation to “disarm our hearts”:

Dear friends, the historic and cultural differences in our Churches represent a wonderful mosaic of our shared Christian heritage, which is something we can all appreciate. At the same time, we should continue to support each other, so that we may grow in our shared faith in Christ, who is the ultimate source of our peace (cf. Eph 2:14). This requires that we learn to “disarm ourselves.” As Patriarch Athenagoras, a pioneer of the ecumenical movement, stated in a beautiful prayer: “I am disarmed of the need to be right, to justify myself by judging others,” by waging “the hardest war, the war against myself.” When we remove the prejudices we carry within ourselves, and disarm our hearts, we grow in charity, work more closely together and strengthen our bonds of unity in Christ. In this way, Christian unity also becomes a leaven for peace on earth and reconciliation of all.

The presence of Coptic Orthodox representatives in the delegation was significant: the Coptic Orthodox Church suspended its theological dialogue with the Catholic Church in 2024 after the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith published Fiducia Supplicans, its declaration on the pastoral meaning of blessings.

