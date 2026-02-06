Catholic World News

Continue to speak out on behalf of the voiceless, Pope tells Catholic children’s advocates

February 06, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A year after the Vatican hosted an International Summit on Children’s Rights, Pope Leo XIV received members of the steering committee of the organization From Crisis to Care: Catholic Action for Children.

“It is indeed a tragedy that the children and youth of our world, the ones Jesus wanted to come to him, are so often deprived of care and access to the basic necessities of life,” Pope Leo said during the February 5 audience, which took place in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace. “Regrettably, I see that the situation of children today has not improved during the past year, and it is also of deep concern to learn of the lack of progress in protecting children from danger.”

The Pope encouraged the advocates to remember that they “are speaking on behalf of those who have no voice ... Keep that in mind when the temptation to be discouraged arises.” He also encouraged them to “find ways to work together in greater harmony so that children receive care that is well balanced, taking into consideration their physical, psychological and spiritual welfare.”

