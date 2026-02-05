Catholic World News

Restoration work begins on Michelangelo’s Last Judgment

February 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Museums announced the beginning of three months of restoration work on The Last Judgment, during which “Michelangelo’s supreme masterpiece will undergo a cleaning procedure.”

The Sistine Chapel will remain open as the restoration work takes place.

