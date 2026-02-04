Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman says talks with SSPX continue amid planned bishop consecrations

February 04, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, told the National Catholic Register that “contacts between the Society of Saint Pius X and the Holy See are ongoing, with the aim of avoiding rifts or unilateral solutions to the issues that have arisen.”

Bruni made his statement on February 3, the day after the Society announced its plans to ordain new bishops on July 1 without Vatican approval.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

