Catholic World News

Pope Leo encourages India’s bishops to promote unity, brotherhood

February 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Bishops' Conference of India

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo sent a message to the Latin-rite Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CBCI) as it held a one-day meeting on February 3.

Pope Leo “said the Latin Church in India is called to remain a living sign of Christian love,” according to the CBCI’s summary of the message. “Such love, he noted, breaks down barriers, brings people closer, unites strangers and reconciles enemies.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!