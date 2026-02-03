Catholic World News

US bishops applaud expanded ‘Mexico City policy,’ back ‘robust funding’ for foreign assistance

February 03, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Three bishops who chair committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) applauded the State Department’s expansion of the “Mexico City policy.”

The policy “historically limited certain federal funds from going to foreign non-governmental organizations that perform or promote abortion abroad,” the USCCB noted in a statement.

“We support robust funding for authentic lifesaving and life-affirming foreign assistance and applaud new policies that prevent taxpayer dollars from going to organizations that engage in ideological colonization and promote abortion or gender ideology overseas,” said the chairmen of the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth; the Committee on Pro-Life Activities; and the Committee on International Justice and Peace.

“We also call for the implementation of any related policies to be carried out in a manner that recognizes the inherent dignity of every human person and does not harm those who are racially or ethnically marginalized,” they added.

