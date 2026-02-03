Catholic World News

Church attacked in Nigeria

February 03, 2026

Vanguard

CWN Editor's Note: Bandits burned down a police station and part of a Methodist church in Agwara, a Nigerian city of 60,000. in Nigeria’s Niger State.

“The violence then spread to the surrounding areas,” the Vatican newspaper reported. “According to police sources, at least five people were kidnapped, but it is feared that the number may be much higher.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

