‘He felt my pain’: Irish abuse victim meets with Pope Leo

February 03, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: David Ryan, a victim of sexual abuse at an Irish school operated by the Spiritan (Holy Ghost) Fathers, met yesterday with Pope Leo XIV.

“He was so sorry to hear of my pain, for my family’s pain and for the other survivors that haven’t come forward yet,” said Ryan. “I know it was genuine.”

Ryan also spoke of the Pope’s “sincerity, his empathy. He felt my pain, but he hadn’t experienced my pain, but he knows what pain I had gone through, and my family.”

